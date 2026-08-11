Malik Benson Models his Game After Offensive Player of the Year
Malik Benson said he tries to model his game after reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Not many people are likely to know about Benson just yet, but the 23-year-old from the University of Oregon has made some noise in training camp and could be pushing to secure the WR3 role behind Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker in Vegas in his first year in the NFL. Benson's primary competition for a starting role in three-wide sets in 2026 is Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. The 6-foot, 189-pounder is thin but comes with plenty of pure athleticism, and he could become interesting as a deep-league sleeper at the WR position if he finishes out training camp and the preseason strong, primarily because of the Raiders' lack of depth at the position. In his final collegiate season with the Ducks in 2025, Benson caught 43 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He's an under-the-radar rookie name to keep an eye on.
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards