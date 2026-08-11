Titans Will Play Their Starters in Preseason Opener on Thursday
Cam Ward. The 24-year-old first overall pick from the University of Miami predictably struggled in his first NFL season in 2025 without much help in the passing game, throwing for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 starts. The Titans made a concerted effort to surround him with better talent in the passing game this offseason, adding receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and rookie wideout Carnell Tate in the first round of April's draft. And with the addition of new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ward is ripe for a second-year leap in Tennessee. If the Texas native improves on his accuracy and decision-making, he'll be a useful QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues in Year 2.
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick