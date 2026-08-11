Matthew Golden Returns to Practice After Toe Injury
Matthew Golden (toe) returned to practice Tuesday, according to Rob Demovsky. Golden had been sidelined since Family Night, where he caught a 57-yard touchdown from Jordan Love and continued a strong start to his second training camp. The 2025 first-round pick had 29 catches for 361 yards and no touchdowns in 14 regular-season games as a rookie, but Green Bay has created more room for him this year after Romeo Doubs left in free agency and Dontayvion Wicks was traded. Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are expected to lead the receiver group. The quick return is encouraging, especially after Golden dealt with shoulder and wrist injuries during his rookie season, but it is not yet clear how much work he handled Tuesday. For now, the toe issue looks like a brief interruption rather than something that should change his fantasy outlook.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky