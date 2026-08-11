Rashee Rice Calls Jail Time a "Reality Check"
Rashee Rice spoke Tuesday about the 30-day jail sentence he served earlier this offseason, calling it a "reality check." According to Nate Taylor, Rice said it is in the past and that he is focused on the future. Rice was ordered to report to jail in May after testing positive for THC, a violation of the probation he received after pleading guilty to two felony charges stemming from the 2024 Dallas crash. The jail term had already been part of his original sentence, but the positive test led to it being served immediately. Rice also had a cleanup procedure on his right knee shortly before entering jail and missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp, though he has since worked his way back into 11-on-11 drills at training camp. He caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season. RotoBaller currently has Rice 36th overall and WR16, and his progress in camp is the more important fantasy development going forward.
Source: Nate Taylor
Source: Nate Taylor