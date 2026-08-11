Zay Flowers Back at Practice on Tuesday
Zay Flowers (quadriceps) is back at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Flowers will most likely be limited in his return to practice after he left Saturday's practice early due to a contusion to his left quad muscle. The injury was never considered serious, so it should not affect whether the 25-year-old will be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season in September. The former 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Boston College is Baltimore's unquestioned WR1, and the Ravens recently rewarded him with a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million. The two-time Pro Bowler is looking for his third straight 1,000-yard campaign in 2026 in a new Ravens offense led by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. As long as he stays healthy, Flowers should have a pretty big target share, giving him a high fantasy floor. Target him as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 early in upcoming fantasy football drafts. RotoBaller has Flowers ranked as the No. 15 WR.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn