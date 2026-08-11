James Cook III to be Used More in the Passing Game?
James Cook III more in the passing game this year, per Alex Brasky of Sports Illustrated. "Anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you have an opportunity for a big play. I think that he can bring value, not only in the run game and the pass game as well," Carmichael said. Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards and also scored 12 touchdowns on a career-high 309 carries in 17 regular-season games last year, adding 33 receptions for 291 yards and another two scores as a pass-catcher. It was a big year for the 26-year-old, but new head coach Joe Brady has hinted at the possibility of Buffalo lightening Cook's rushing load going into his fifth season in the league. One way to have Cook take less of a beating would be to cut back on his carries and give him more work in the passing game. Even if Cook's overall rushing workload drops, he could easily finish as a top-five RB in fantasy if he adds more targets in the passing game in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler has had a nose for the end zone the last two years, scoring 28 rushing touchdowns after finding paydirt just four times as a rusher in his first two years in the league.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky