Tom Kim Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title

Aug 5, 2026, 11:20 AM ET
After missing the cut at The Open Championship, Tom Kim bounced back nicely at the 3M Open, gaining more than 8.2 strokes tee to green on his way to a T20 finish. He now returns to the Wyndham Championship, the tournament where he broke onto the scene with his victory in 2022. That week, Kim put together one of the best putting performances in recent memory, gaining an insane 12.5 strokes with the flat stick. This season, he ranks just 100th in putting (-0.091 strokes per round), but remains elite on approach (fifth, +0.679) and around the green (29th, +0.250). Accuracy is also key at Sedgefield, and Kim ranks 31st in driving accuracy. At $9,200 on DraftKings, he is likely to be one of the week's most popular plays and has the upside to contend for another Wyndham Championship victory.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour