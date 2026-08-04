Jrue Holiday Expected to Remain with Trail Blazers
Jrue Holiday was rumored to be possibly leaving the organization this summer. According to Jake Fischer, the Blazers have no plans to buy out Holiday from his contract. There was speculation that Holiday would head to the Philadelphia 76ers, assuming he was able to secure a buyout from Portland. That won't happen, as the Blazers intend to keep Holiday around despite having a boatload of guards. This past season, Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 29.4 minutes per game in 53 games. It could be more difficult for Holiday to secure consistent playing time this upcoming season. The Blazers acquired Ja Morant earlier this offseason, and Damian Lillard is fully healthy again. Portland also has Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, so Portland has too many mouths to feed. The aging veterans, such as Holiday and Lillard, are likely to see a reduction in playing time this upcoming season.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer