Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) from the 10-day injured list. The Royals haven't released their starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt at home against the division-rival Minnesota Twins and right-hander Joe Ryan, but Witt should be back in there after a two-week absence due to tightness in his lower back. The 26-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups this week, even though he's coming off a rough month of July in which his performance suffered at the plate while he battled injuries. Witt hit just .196 (11-for-56) with a .536 OPS, one homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs scored, and two stolen bases in 14 games last month, but he should be primed to bounce back the rest of the way as long as he's 100% healthy. The five-category contributor is returning to a .279/.350/.450 slash line with an even .800 OPS, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in his 369 at-bats in 2026.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals