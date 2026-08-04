Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Aaron Judge (rib) will return before the end of the season, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We currently are still very optimistic that he's going to return, but there's challenges with all that too. There's a very high likelihood that he fits the time frame to come back and join us. That's what I'm hoping and holding onto," general manager Brian Cashman said. The Yankees need more pop and are currently 3.5 games out of first place in the American League East, but they aren't going to rush the 34-year-old All-Star back. Judge has not played for the Yankees since May 31 due to a fracture in his rib, and there is no specific timetable for his return, so fantasy managers must remain patient and hope it comes sooner rather than later. With Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton also still on the injured list, the Yankees traded for left-handed infielder Luis Garcia Jr. and outfielder Heliot Ramos at the deadline to help boost the offense. Before his injury, Judge was hitting .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs, and five stolen bases in 214 at-bats. The three-time MVP should be stashed in all fantasy formats.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch