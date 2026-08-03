Orioles Pick Up Pitching Prospect Kyson Witherspoon in Trade With Red Sox
Adley Rutschman to Boston, a source told Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. The O's also picked up right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, outfielders Enddy Azocar and Harold Rivas, and catcher Carlos Narvaez. Witherspoon, the 15th overall pick by Boston in 2025 out of the University of Oklahoma, is already ranked by MLB Pipeline as Baltimore's No. 7 prospect. The 21-year-old has spent the 2026 campaign at High-A Greenville, where he's gone 3-5 with a 4.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 78:34 K:BB in 75 1/3 innings pitched across his 17 starts in what has been his first full year as a pro. He will most likely report to High-A Frederick, where he will become one of the team's top young pitching prospects. It's easy to dream on a pitcher like Witherspoon, who can induce swings and misses from his entire deep arsenal of five pitches -- fastball, cutter, slider, curveball, and changeup. Witherspoon also has the size (6-foot-2, 206 pounds) to turn into a high-end MLB starter in several years.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer