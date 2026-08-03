Padres Acquire Casey Mize at Trade Deadline
Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers. Across 86 2/3 innings (14 starts) this season, Mize has recorded a 4-6 record with a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts. The 29-year-old has also logged two separate stints on the injured list due to groin strains, so health is a red flag in his profile. However, when healthy, Mize profiles as a steady innings-eater. He's posted a 19.4% K-BB rate and has limited the long ball, allowing just 0.52 HR/9. To get Mize, San Diego sent out left-handed pitching prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf. With the Padres, Mize profiles as one of San Diego's top arms alongside right-hander Michael King and fellow trade deadline acquisition Robbie Ray.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal