Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Los Angeles in Major Trade
Arjun Nimmala, along with outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero, to acquire starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Nimmala is the clear top return in this package for the Angels. Per MLB.com, the shortstop currently sits as the No. 46 overall prospect in the sport and was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Toronto system ahead of the trade. In 2026, the former 20th overall selection has split most of his time between High-A and Double-A. After logging 23 games at High-A, Nimmala was given the green light to join Double-A New Hampshire, where he has posted a sharp .279/.355/.451 line with nine doubles, four home runs and four stolen bases. Dynasty managers should keep a close eye on Nimmala's progression as he should contend for an early call-up to Triple-A in 2027, which could open the door for a second-half MLB debut.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan