Jacob Melton Dealing With Hamstring Tightness, Breakout Season Interrupted
Jacob Melton (hamstring) is reportedly dealing with right hamstring tightness after being removed from a Triple-A Durham Bulls game on Saturday, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The No. 6 prospect in the Rays' system has already missed time this season due to left ankle discomfort and could miss additional time while recovering from the new issue. Melton is hitting .306 in the minor leagues this season, posting a .407 OBP and a .952 OPS with six home runs across 41 games at two levels. The injury is not expected to be serious for the 25-year-old, but it creates another interruption during what has been the best season of his young career in the Rays' organization.
Source: Marc Topkin
Source: Marc Topkin