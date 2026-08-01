Hornets Could Waive Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton is a waiver candidate as the team works through a crowded roster, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Connaughton, 33, had his $3.8 million team option picked up in June, but his salary does not become fully guaranteed until Jan. 31, 2027, giving Charlotte flexibility if it needs to trim down before opening night. The 11-year veteran and 2021 NBA champion has seen his role fade, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.1 minutes across 42 games last season. His contract and locker-room presence may be more useful than his on-court production, but he has no fantasy relevance.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto