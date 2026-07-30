Baker Mayfield Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield said he feels "disrespected" by his contract situation after trying to work out an extension with the team before the start of training camp, according to Pewter Report. The 31-year-old will head into the final year of the three-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Bucs in March of 2024 and looks set to hit free agency in 2027, unless the two sides can work something out during their exclusive negotiating window early next year. The Buccaneers will have the option to place the franchise tag on Mayfield, but that seems unlikely, especially if he takes another step back in 2026. Mayfield was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 in his first two years with the team, but he threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 starts in 2025 as the team failed to make the playoffs. He was reportedly playing hurt for most of the year with various ailments. Mayfield will surely be motivated to step up this year, but without future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans and in a new offense, fantasy managers certainly have their doubts, as do the Bucs. RotoBaller has Mayfield ranked as the No. 20 fantasy QB in 2026. UPDATE: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Mayfield said the Bucs offered him a two-year contract.
Source: PewterReport
Source: PewterReport