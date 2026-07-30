Tank Bigsby Looking Good Early in Training Camp
Tank Bigsby ran for a touchdown and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts over the middle during training camp practice on Thursday, according to John Clark of NBC Sports. Bigsby is getting "a lot of action" during the first couple of days of training camp in Philly. Before training camp started, the expectation was that Bigsby would be locked in as the team's RB2 behind starter Saquon Barkley, and after the first couple of practices, that is firmly the case. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars last year just before Week 2 of the season, and he finished the year with 58 carries for 344 yards (5.9 yards per tote) and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Eagles. The former third-rounder from Auburn is a rugged runner with plenty of big-play potential, giving Philly a nice complement to Barkley's finesse style. At the very worst, Bigsby should be considered one of the top handcuff backs in the league going into the 2026 campaign. RotoBaller has the fourth-year player ranked just inside the top-50 fantasy RBs this year.
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark