Nnamdi Madubuike Removed From the PUP List

Jul 30, 2026, 12:05 AM ET
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. It didn't take long for Madubuike to rejoin the rest of the team for training camp practices, although Baltimore will likely ease him in after he suffered a serious neck injury in 2025 that limited him to just two games. Getting the 28-year-old pass-rusher back for the 2026 campaign is huge for the Ravens' defense, as the former third-rounder from Texas A&M was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 with 99 tackles (59 solo), 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 50 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 34 starts. If Madubuike can regain his pre-injury form, it would do wonders for the Ravens' defensive line and could put him back on the IDP fantasy map in his seventh year in the NFL.--Keith HernandezSource: Baltimore Ravens