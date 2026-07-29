Kyler Murray Leads Vikings in QB Snaps on Wednesday
Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy in the first training camp practice on Wednesday, but Murray had the slight edge in first-team snaps with 16 to McCarthy's 12. Will Ragatz reported that it was a solid first day for both Murray and McCarthy in their QB1 battle. Murray had some impressive throws, but also some misses. McCarthy has plenty of arm strength, but the Vikings are going to need to see more accuracy to all parts of the field after a pretty disastrous first full season as the starter in 2025. Whoever wins this QB battle will be no more than a QB2 in superflex leagues, but Murray has more NFL experience and fantasy upside as a dual-threat signal-caller with an upgraded receiving corps in his new home. Murray has felt like the favorite going into training camp, but head coach Kevin O'Connell isn't tipping his hand. If Murray wins the starting job, as expected, he'll have QB1 upside, based on matchups, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as his top-two receivers.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert