DeMario Douglas Seeing Expanded Route Tree
DeMario Douglas is seeing his usage and route tree expanded during training camp compared with recent seasons, according to the Boston Herald. Douglas caught 31 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games in 2025, averaging a career-high 14.4 yards per reception. New England already pushed him farther downfield last season, when he averaged a career-high 9.7 air yards per target and tied his career best with four deep receptions. The latest camp usage suggests the Patriots are continuing to explore ways to deploy Douglas beyond a traditional underneath slot role. A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs project as the top two receivers, while Douglas is competing with Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams for snaps in three-receiver sets. The broader route tree improves Douglas' path to staying involved, but his fantasy value will still depend on whether the expanded responsibilities lead to consistent playing time and targets.
Source: The Boston Herald
Source: The Boston Herald