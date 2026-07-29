Packers "Gradually" Ramping MarShawn Lloyd Up
MarShawn Lloyd doesn't necessarily have a rep count in training camp, but learning from the past and Lloyd's lengthy injury history, the plan is to "gradually" ramp him up for the 2026 season, according to USA Today Sports Network's Ryan Wood. Lloyd has looked very explosive early on this summer, but the Packers are going to make sure not to overwork a player who has appeared in just one game since being drafted in the third round in 2024 out of USC due to injuries. With Emanuel Wilson now in Seattle and with Chris Brooks unavailable for the start of camp, Lloyd has a prime opportunity to cement himself as the Packers' No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs going into the 2026 campaign. The 25-year-old's speed and athleticism should make him the favorite for backup duties in his third NFL season if he can just stay healthy for once, and his physical attributes still make him an intriguing handcuff pick for those who take the plunge on Jacobs, who is still facing legal issues this offseason.
Source: USA Today Sports Network - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports Network - Ryan Wood