Tyler Allgeier the First Running Back Up With First-Team Offense
Tyler Allgeier was the first back to receive first-team reps in training camp practice on Wednesday, according to team reporter Darren Urban. Allgeier signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract in free agency before the team drafted Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old has had a productive start to his career despite sharing the backfield with former teammate Bijan Robinson. With a crowded but talented backfield, the Cardinals could deploy a running back-by-committee early this season. The team has made a point to ease Love into the offense, which could benefit Allgeier's fantasy value to start the season. However, there could be too many mouths to feed when James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) return to full health. Fantasy managers will need to track the Cardinals' backfield during training camp before choosing a running back to invest in for 2026.
Source: Darren Urban
Source: Darren Urban