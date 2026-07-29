De'Zhaun Stribling Could be a Starter for Niners in Rookie Season
De'Zhaun Stribling is looking at an increased opportunity early on with former first-rounder Ricky Pearsall (knee) currently out in training camp due to knee swelling, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Stribling, who many considered a reach for San Fran with the first pick of the second round in April, had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons with six touchdowns apiece in his final two collegiate seasons with Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. The 23-year-old doesn't jump off the page with his physical skills, but he has displayed high-end leadership and work ethic, and if Pearsall isn't ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, Stribling figures to start in three-wide sets alongside veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. Stribling's speed sets him apart from the other wideouts in San Fran, and Pearsall's continued injury issues are quickly making him a late-round sleeper in upcoming fantasy drafts. RotoBaller currently has Stribling ranked as the No. 78 fantasy WR, but his ADP will continue to rise for however long Pearsall is sidelined.
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur