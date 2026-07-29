Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee Will Continue to Rotate at QB2
Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee like they did during the spring, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. The Eagles acquired Dalton in a trade from the Carolina Panthers back in March. The 38-year-old veteran will bring plenty of experience to the QB room behind starter Jalen Hurts as the Eagles look to rebound from a particularly frustrating offensive year in 2025. The former second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 from TCU has 15 years of experience in the NFL, but he's only started seven games in the last three years with the Panthers. In four appearances (one start) in 2025, Dalton threw for 293 yards, one touchdown and an interception. If Dalton ends up winning the QB2 job outright in Philly during camp and the preseason, the Eagles could look to trade McKee to a QB-needy team right before the start of the 2026 regular season.
Source: NBC Sports - Dave Zangaro
Source: NBC Sports - Dave Zangaro