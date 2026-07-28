Michael Kim Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic

Jul 28, 2026, 3:47 PM ET
After posting an incredible 59 in Friday's second round at the 3M Open, Michael Kim came crashing back to reality over the weekend to fall into a tie for 10th place. In one round, he was able to gain over six and a half strokes on the greens, but failed to gain them in any of the other three rounds. Even with posting minuscule rounds under par over the weekend, he averaged negative total strokes gained over the weekend. He'll be making his sixth career start at the Rocket Classic this week, a venue where the 33-year-old hasn't found much success. The added length and difficulty on and around the greens since last year's $16.1 million renovation at Detroit Golf Club also don't do Kim any favors. Just because he had one historical round doesn't change the fact that he has been and still is a DFS liability.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf