DK Metcalf Will be Moved Around the Formation More This Year
DK Metcalf around the formation more this year, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. McCarthy also added that he has been pretty impressed with the chemistry between Metcalf and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "We need him going....DK can change games," McCarthy said. In his first year in the Steel City in 2025, Metcalf didn't have much help around him and finished with just 59 receptions for a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns on 99 targets across 15 regular-season starts. The addition of veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. will allow Pittsburgh to move Metcalf around more on offense to try to create mismatches for the two-time Pro Bowler. McCarthy's offense should be more friendly volume-wise for Metcalf, but the problem is that the Steelers added more target competition, and Rodgers is no longer the player he once was in his last NFL season. The reality is that Metcalf's fantasy ceiling and floor are much lower, so fantasy managers should be targeting him as a WR3/flex and not a WR2 set for a big bounce-back season.
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh