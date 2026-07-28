Seahawks Building a Role for Rashid Shaheed
Rashid Shaheed at last season's trade deadline, but with him learning a new offense on the fly, the majority of his contributions to the team's title run came through special teams, with the fourth-year player catching only 15 passes in his nine regular-season games with Seattle. Now with a full offseason under his belt, expectations are high, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the Seahawks will look to build a specialized role around his straight-line speed and elusiveness. With new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury arriving from San Francisco, where Klint Kubiak also spent time before his 2025 stint with Seattle, Breer speculates that a package of gadget plays could be drawn up for Shaheed similar to how the 49ers used Deebo Samuel Sr. in the past. Shaheed was playing at close to a 1,000-yard pace with the Saints before the trade, so his upside is obvious when used effectively, and he is RotoBaller's WR57 for 2026.
Source: Albert Breer
Source: Albert Breer