Najee Harris Remains Unsigned, His Value Will be Dependent on Where He Lands
Najee Harris, tore his Achilles early in the 2025 season after he was signed to a one-year deal by the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the season with only 15 rush attempts for 61 yards and three receptions for 25 yards. Harris spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished as the RB20 or better in all four of those seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in all of those seasons. Harris has never been an extremely efficient runner, as evidenced by his career 3.9 YPC; however, he has proven to be a workhorse, logging 255 or more carries in all of his first four seasons. At 27 years old, it's fair to ask what he has left in the tank; however, if he were to sign with a team that would provide him with a timeshare or ample opportunities, he could return to the fantasy radar. Based on name value alone, Harris remains a hold in dynasty formats that roster more bench spots; however, in most redraft formats, he goes undrafted because he is still on the free-agent market.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN