Chris Brooks Placed on NFI List to Start Training Camp
Chris Brooks (undisclosed) on the Non-Football Injury list on Monday for the start of training camp, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. It's a bad start for Brooks this summer as he looks to compete for a backup role with MarShawn Lloyd behind starter Josh Jacobs, but he can be activated from the NFI list at any time during camp. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent out of BYU has seen just 82 rushing attempts in his three years in Green Bay for 395 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 41 games played (zero starts), adding 24 receptions for 160 yards as a pass-catcher. If healthy, Lloyd probably has the leg up for the RB2 role in Green Bay behind Jacobs, but Lloyd has already had a pretty lengthy injury history in his short time in the NFL. Barring another injury to Lloyd before the start of the 2026 season, fantasy managers in all single-year formats can continue to ignore Brooks.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman