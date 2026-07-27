Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday after missing more than six weeks with a Grade 1 left-hamstring strain. Acuna went 6-for-26 with one home run across nine rehab games between the Florida Complex League and Triple-A Gwinnett. He had been sidelined since aggravating the same hamstring on June 9, marking his second IL stint for the injury this season. Acuna returns batting .251 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs, and 15 stolen bases through 53 games. Fantasy managers can activate him immediately, though his repeated hamstring trouble remains the main concern. Atlanta optioned outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Gwinnett in the corresponding move, removing Hicklen from the active roster and eliminating any short-term redraft value he had gained during Acuna's absence.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves