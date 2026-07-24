Andy lists all 32 NHL teams in alphabetical order by their cities and divisions. An organized breakdown of all the teams in the league before the 2026 season.
The National Hockey League continues to expand. Over the past decade, fans have seen two new teams enter the league, including the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.
Additionally, the Arizona Coyotes recently moved to Utah and have rebranded to the Utah Mammoth. With the league growing in popularity, let's take a look at each of the 32 teams ahead of the 2026 season.
Below, we will provide a complete cheat sheet of every NHL team ahead of the 2026 season, listed alphabetically and by division. Let's dive in!
NHL Teams In Alphabetical Order By City
- Anaheim Ducks
- Boston Bruins
- Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Colorado Avalanche
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dallas Stars
- Detroit Red Wings
- Edmonton Oilers
- Florida Panthers
- Los Angeles Kings
- Minnesota Wild
- Montreal Canadiens
- Nashville Predators
- New Jersey Devils
- New York Islanders
- New York Rangers
- Ottawa Senators
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- San Jose Sharks
- Seattle Kraken
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Utah Mammoth
- Vancouver Canucks
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Washington Capitals
- Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams In Alphabetical Order By Divisions
Atlantic Division (Eastern Conference)
- Boston Bruins
- Buffalo Sabres
- Detroit Red Wings
- Florida Panthers
- Montreal Canadiens
- Ottawa Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division (Eastern Conference)
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- New Jersey Devils
- New York Islanders
- New York Rangers
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Washington Capitals
Central Division (Western Conference)
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Colorado Avalanche
- Dallas Stars
- Minnesota Wild
- Nashville Predators
- St. Louis Blues
- Utah Mammoth
- Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division (Western Conference)
- Anaheim Ducks
- Calgary Flames
- Edmonton Oilers
- Los Angeles Kings
- San Jose Sharks
- Seattle Kraken
- Vancouver Canucks
- Vegas Golden Knights
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