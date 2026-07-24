July 24, 2026

Andy lists all 32 NHL teams in alphabetical order by their cities and divisions. An organized breakdown of all the teams in the league before the 2026 season.

The National Hockey League continues to expand. Over the past decade, fans have seen two new teams enter the league, including the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

Additionally, the Arizona Coyotes recently moved to Utah and have rebranded to the Utah Mammoth. With the league growing in popularity, let's take a look at each of the 32 teams ahead of the 2026 season.

Below, we will provide a complete cheat sheet of every NHL team ahead of the 2026 season, listed alphabetically and by division. Let's dive in!

NHL Teams In Alphabetical Order By City

Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Utah Mammoth

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

NHL Teams In Alphabetical Order By Divisions

Atlantic Division (Eastern Conference)

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division (Eastern Conference)

Carolina Hurricanes

Columbus Blue Jackets

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Central Division (Western Conference)

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

St. Louis Blues

Utah Mammoth

Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division (Western Conference)

Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights