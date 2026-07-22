Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell are expected to have a larger impact next season. The two must step up after the team lost several rotational pieces in the summer, including Luguentz Dort. "Losing Lu will certainly have an effect on the team, but I think we are positioned well to reimagine ourselves and continue to find new avenues to win. Cason and Ajay will have more responsibility, as will others," Thunder general manager Sam Presti told Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman. "But, as has always been our belief, it is necessary to embrace change and not fall victim to trying to imitate ourselves or our previous play style." Wallace has been a solid contributor for years, while Mitchell made a big leap last season. Increased playing time should boost their fantasy value in 2026-27.
Source: Justin Martinez
Source: Justin Martinez