Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Jonathan Kuminga is drawing renewed interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, per Evan Sidery, who reports the team pivoted toward him after checking in on Denver's Peyton Watson. This is where the fantasy intrigue spikes: unlike his other suitors, Milwaukee is a post-Giannis Antetokounmpo rebuild with no ball-dominant star and touches to spare, and it holds a $25.5 million trade exception from the Giannis deal that gives it a clean sign-and-trade path with Atlanta. The 23-year-old averaged just 12.3 points across 16 games after the Hawks acquired him, numbers that say more about his role than his ceiling. A move to Milwaukee could hand him the featured role he never had, making the Bucks arguably his best landing spot for fantasy value. Inconsistency remains the risk, but the opportunity here is the real draw.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery