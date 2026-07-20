Colson Montgomery Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Colson Montgomery (shin) exited early from his team's game against the Texas Rangers on Monday due to a right-shin contusion, per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. Pope reports that the young infielder is currently being listed as day-to-day. Montgomery was hitless in four plate appearances before being pulled from the game. Across 398 plate appearances on the year, the 24-year-old is hitting .222/.302/.472 with 24 home runs, 57 RBI, 48 runs scored, and one stolen base. While Montgomery's 32.4% strikeout rate limits his batting average potential, he owns a stellar 13.8% barrel rate and is one of the better sources of power among middle infielders. White Sox utility man Luisangel Acuna replaced Montgomery on Monday and could be in line for increased playing time if Montgomery ends up facing an extended absence.
Source: Chicago Tribune - LaMond Pope
Source: Chicago Tribune - LaMond Pope