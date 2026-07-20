Jeremy Pena Back in Astros Lineup for Series Opener
Jeremy Pena (hamstring) is starting at the 6 and batting in his usual leadoff spot for Monday's series opener at home against the visiting Miami Marlins and right-hander Janson Junk, according to MLB.com. Pena was pulled as a precaution in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to cramps in his right hamstring, and he was given the day off in Sunday's series finale. Now that the 28-year-old is back in action to begin the new week, fantasy managers should return him to their starting lineups in traditional formats. Pena has gone 5-for-17 (.294) with an RBI and three runs scored in five games since returning from the injured list, and the Dominican shortstop is slashing .295/.359/.430 with a .789 OPS, six home runs, 22 RBI, 37 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across an even 200 at-bats in 2026. Since the start of June, he's hitting .315 (34-for-108) with an .835 OPS, three homers, five doubles, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 30 games and 123 plate appearances. Pena has never faced Junk.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com