Nick Pivetta Throws Successful Bullpen Session
Nick Pivetta (forearm) threw a successful up-and-down bullpen session last Friday, manager Craig Stammen told Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan in San Diego. Pivetta threw around 15 to 20 pitches, took a break, and then threw another 15 to 20 pitches. The 33-year-old veteran had a career year in 2025 in his first season in SD, going 13-5 with a career-low 2.87 ERA (3.49 FIP) and 0.98 WHIP with a career-high 190 strikeouts and 50 walks in 181 2/3 innings across 31 regular-season starts. He made only four starts for the Friars in 2026 before being shut down on April 14 with a right-forearm flexor strain. Pivetta has been throwing off a mound for a few weeks and appears to be getting close to facing hitters, but he still has a ways to go and won't be eligible to return to the Padres' starting rotation until late August. If he cannot return by Aug. 22, the Padres could void the final two years and $32 million left on his deal. Pivetta is definitely motivated to return before late August, and he absolutely can help fantasy managers in all league formats. In his 16 innings this year before his injury, he had a 4.50 ERA (1.23 FIP), 1.12 WHIP, and 24:6 K:BB.
Source: 97.3 The Fan San Diego - Sammy Levitt
Source: 97.3 The Fan San Diego - Sammy Levitt