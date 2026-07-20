Otto Lopez Not Ready to Return on Monday Against Astros
Otto Lopez (finger) is missing a second straight start for Monday's series opener against the hosting Houston Astros at Daikin Park, per MLB.com. Javier Sanoja will make another start at the 6 and will bat ninth for Miami against Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco, who is making his first start off the injured list. Lopez took a groundball off his right ring finger in Saturday's game against the Brewers. The 27-year-old stayed in for the rest of the game but was held out in Sunday's series finale, and now he'll miss a second straight contest. Fantasy managers should continue to consider Lopez day-to-day and check back on Tuesday to see if he's ready to return for Game 2 of the series in Houston. The Dominican middle infielder has turned into a must-start player in 2026 in his third year in Miami, as he's currently hitting a league-high .335 (130-for-388) with a league-leading 27 doubles, nine homers, 46 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across his 97 games and 419 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com