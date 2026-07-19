Cameron Carr Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Cameron Carr managed 17 points on 5-for-16 shooting in Saturday's 92-88 Summer League semifinal loss to the Warriors, adding three rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes. He never found his range from outside, missing seven of his eight three-point tries as the Lakers' unbeaten Vegas run ended. The rookie had been one of the event's more productive scorers, dropping 23 against the Clippers, so the cold night stands out as an exception. The No. 24 pick out of Baylor showed real scoring flashes, but his shot selection and ball handling remain works in progress. On a crowded Lakers backcourt led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Carr projects as a developmental piece rather than an immediate rotation option.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA