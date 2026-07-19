Mavericks Match Knicks' Offer Sheet to Keep Moussa Cisse
Moussa Cisse will remain with the team after Dallas matched the New York Knicks' two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Cisse signed the Knicks' sheet on Saturday, but Dallas moved quickly to keep the 6-foot-11 rim protector. He was a defensive standout in the G League last season, averaging 14.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for the Texas Legends and closing the Mavs' finale with 17 points and 20 boards. In the NBA, he chipped in 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks across 38 games. He returns as depth behind Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Santi Aldama, so his fantasy path runs through the injury report, starting with Lively's recovery timeline.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania