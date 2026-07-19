Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Emerges as a Grizzlies Buyout Candidate
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a likely buyout candidate, Evan Sidery reports, with the rebuilding Grizzlies over the roster limit and expected to approach him about a parting soon. Caldwell-Pope opted into his $21.6 million salary for 2026-27, but the two-time champion's timeline no longer fits a Memphis team leaning into youth. He lost his starting spot last season and averaged 8.4 points in 21.3 minutes across 51 games, his fewest since his rookie year. Sidery adds that Caldwell-Pope, a Klutch Sports client, could follow LeBron James to his next team, though James' own destination remains unsettled. Either way, his 3-and-D game has always played best next to an elite creator, so his fantasy relevance rides on where he lands more than on this news itself.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery