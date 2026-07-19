Olympiacos Eyes Jalen Wilson in Free Agency
Jalen Wilson is attracting interest from EuroLeague power Olympiacos, though his priority remains the NBA, per Matteo Andreani. Wilson became an unrestricted free agent when Brooklyn declined to tender him a qualifying offer, ending a three-year run spent mostly on the Nets' bench. The former Kansas standout averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 made threes in 15.9 minutes over 54 games last season. Olympiacos is reportedly ready to make an offer, but the report frames Europe as a fallback rather than his first choice. There's no fantasy angle to act on here: as a bench wing with a limited role, Wilson has offered little fantasy value, and this is a situation to monitor rather than a move to make.
Source: Matteo Andreani
Source: Matteo Andreani