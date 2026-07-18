Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to JJ Redick's Staff

Jul 18, 2026, 9:12 PM ET
ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Los Angeles Lakers are promoting South Bay coach Zach Guthrie to an assistant and head of player development on JJ Redick's staff. The 38-year-old spent two seasons leading the Lakers' G League affiliate, guiding South Bay to a league-best 26-10 record and a trip to the Western Conference finals. Before that, he was an NBA assistant under Quin Snyder in Utah and Rick Carlisle in Dallas, plus three seasons in Washington. His new development role puts him over a young Lakers group he already knows well, having worked with two-way pieces like Chris Manon
in the G League. There's no rotation change to act on here, but it reflects how much the Lakers are investing in their young core around Luka Doncic
.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania