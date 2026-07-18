Emanuel Sharp Paces Sacramento in Win Over Charlotte
Emanuel Sharp led six players in double figures with 16 points in Friday's 92-90 Summer League win over the Hornets, connecting on 4-for-9 from three while adding three steals, three assists, two rebounds, and one block over 30 minutes. The Houston product has been Sacramento's steadiest summer performer, pairing his shooting with disruptive perimeter defense that produced three or more steals in several outings. The No. 45 pick fits a specific need as a 3-and-D guard who can play off-ball next to lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. His scoring efficiency has wavered in Vegas, so the defense and the outside stroke will be what earn a second-round rookie a foothold in the rotation.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA