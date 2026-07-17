Noa Essengue Won't Play Due to Thumb Soreness
Noa Essengue (thumb) won't suit up for Friday's Summer League contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Essengue is dealing with right thumb soreness, so the team will hold him out of this exhibition contest. The Bulls are being cautious here, but there's no reason to believe that Essengue won't be ready to go by training camp. Essengue only played in two games for the Bulls before having season-ending shoulder surgery last year. The organization believes that the former No. 12 overall pick can be a key contributor down the road. The expectation is that Essengue will get a fair chance to prove himself on the rebuilding Bulls this upcoming season.
Source: K.C. Johnson
Source: K.C. Johnson