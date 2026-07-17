Brandon Woodruff's "Outlook Isn't Good"
Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) to address the media on Sunday regarding his right-shoulder injury, but the skipper said "the outlook isn't good," according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm going to let Woody get specific with you and let him be the one to announce what he wants to announce," Murphy said. The 33-year-old veteran has made only nine starts this year due to recurring shoulder problems, and he landed on the injured list in early July with an injury to his right anterior shoulder capsule. It's looking more and more likely that Woodruff could be heading toward another season-ending shoulder surgery, so fantasy managers who have been stashing him might need to be ready to cut him entirely in single-year formats. Despite shoulder issues and a drastic dip in velocity before being shut down again recently, Woodruff had pitched well with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 frames across nine starts. Even if surgery isn't needed, the earliest Woodruff can return from the 60-day IL is in September.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak