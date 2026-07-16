Lamar Jackson's Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
Lamar Jackson put together an underwhelming season by his own lofty standards in 2025. Across 13 games, the 29-year-old threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 349 yards and two scores. After a QB1 finish in 2024, Jackson fell to QB16 in per-game scoring in 2025. Entering 2026, Jackson will be working with a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle and a revamped wide receiver corps that includes 2026 draftees Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. As he enters his age-29 season, Baltimore may look to utilize Jackson's legs less often in order to keep him healthy. Even still, Jackson has proven he's the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in fantasy football when Baltimore's offense is fully operational. With a new coaching staff around him, Jackson remains an elite dynasty asset.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller