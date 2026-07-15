Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
Jonas Valanciunas won't be playing in the NBA next season. There were rumors that the big man would head to Europe last season. Instead, Valanciunas signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. He was recently released by the Nuggets and will now head to the EuroLeague. Valanciunas has signed a two-year deal with Zalgiris Kaunas of the European League. Across his 14-year NBA career, Valanciunas averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds with six different organizations. He most recently played with the Nuggets, where he averaged 13.4 minutes per game, which was the fewest of his career. If he doesn't return to the NBA, Valanciunas will likely be remembered most for his six-year run with the Toronto Raptors.
Source: Donatas Urbonas
Source: Donatas Urbonas