Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Tyler Bremner with the second overall pick in last summer's draft. Flora spent three seasons in college but turned in his most dominant season in 2026. Over a career-high 102 innings, the right-hander posted a sharp 1.06 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP, both of which set career-best marks by a wide margin. He struck out 133 batters while walking 32. Flora is best known for an elite fastball that can touch triple digits, which MLB.com gave a 70 grade during the pre-draft process. Flora has established himself as the clear No. 1 pitcher in the 2026 class and should be the first selected in all first-year player drafts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com