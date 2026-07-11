Rookie Left-Hander Eduardo Rivera Called Up by Red Sox
Eduardo Rivera from Triple-A Worcester to start Saturday's game versus the New York Mets, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez. The 23-year-old southpaw could cover multiple innings as the opener in Queens on Saturday, but he should not be considered a viable fantasy streamer. Per MLB Pipeline, Rivera is considered Boston's No. 25 prospect. The former 11th-round pick by the Athletics in 2021 made his big-league debut in Boston back on April 22 against the New York Yankees and threw 3 1/3 shutout innings with one hit allowed, three strikeouts, and no walks. At Double-A Portland and Worcester on the farm, Rivera has gone 7-2 with a 2.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 62:24 K:BB in 48 innings across 22 appearances (four starts). He could go deeper than most traditional openers on Saturday, but even against the last-place Mets, Rivera should be avoided for fantasy purposes. There's also a good chance he'll be sent back to Worcester after the game, so fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to pick him up.
Source: Hector Gomez
Source: Hector Gomez