Kade Anderson Remains in Play for Second-Half Call-Up
Kade Anderson has continued to showcase elite upside at the Double-A level during his first professional season. Through 14 total starts, the former LSU standout has posted an elite 1.46 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and a sharp 108:10 K:BB over 72 2/3 innings. Over his last six outings, the left-hander has struck out at least eight hitters in all but one and has even hit the nine-punchouts mark in four of these outings. Overall, in his profile, Anderson has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 starts, with his lone five-run outing on May 15 remaining a distinct outlier this season. However, given that Seattle has ample depth on their MLB roster, Anderson remains potentially far from a call-up. Despite this, his upside per start makes him an elite stash target in all 12-team leagues with N/A spots.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com